Protests in Bethlehem, Pottsville denounce Supreme Court ruling on abortion

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. - Protests were held in the region Friday night, calling out the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade. In Bethlehem, some 300 demonstrators gathered at...

John Nixon
4d ago

Ever notice that when there's a protest in Pottsville that it's always peaceful? And I don't mean "mostly peaceful" like in Minneapolis and Portland! I suspect it's because around here people tend to know their neighbors and understand that we all have to get along. Then of course there's the relaxation that comes from living in the natural beauty of the Appalachians. But perhaps most important is the knowledge that those mountains are full of 300' deep abandoned mineshafts.

