Bicyclist Struck by Motorist at Cottage Way Intersection. An alleged hit-and-run with injuries occurred on June 23 involving a bicycle rider and motor vehicle in Sacramento. The collision occurred in the Arden-Arcade area at the intersection of Cottage Way and Wright Street around 8:40 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the reporting person said there was damage to the vehicle. They stopped but did not feel safe there and left to report the incident. An investigation is underway by the CHP into what happened.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO