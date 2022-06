The relief in gas prices seen in the latter half of June may prove to be short-lived. "The way that decline potentially continues is if we see a drop off in demand," CIBC Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I would note that the prices at the pump have come off by maybe 2% to 3% whereas the prices of commodities have come off 10% to 15% [off their highs]. So it hasn't been an equal relationship there. Unfortunately, I don't think we are going to see this gap lowering prices at the pump because demand has remained pretty resilient and we have China starting to reopen."

