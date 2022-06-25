ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Quakertown Nonprofit Builds Kids’ Confidence Right off the Bat

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via iStock.

Pride of Quakertown (POQ) is a nonprofit community service organization that funds local kids’ extracurricular activities. Whether it’s playing a musical instrument, learning to horseback ride, or gaining karate skills, its leadership believes there is value in stretching kids physically, creatively, and competitively. Or at least in not allowing financial setbacks to keep preteens from giving these activities, some of which carry a considerable expense, a try.

It recently received a donation from Tri-State Elite (TSE) Academy, a unique baseball camp, to aid in that ongoing mission.

POQ and TSE are of like minds when it comes to engaging preteens in physical and artistic pursuits. Both see value in helping kids — especially in-need ones — access past times outside the rigors of school.

The $2,500 provided by the TSE Academy came from an inaugural fundraising golf outing. Players on the TSE Shockers, its 12-and-under baseball team, presented the check to POQ.

POQ annually provides assistance to over 120 kids, representing over 9,000 hours of extra-curricular enrichment activities.

Its leadership works with the Quakertown Community School District, whose counselors recommend students for sponsorships, to connect children to opportunities.

One scholarship parent, after the bestowal of funds to a daughter, gushed: “Oh my gosh, this news is too wonderful to seem true! I am overwhelmed by the generosity of those who donate to make this possible. I don’t even know where or how to begin to thank you for this amazing gift.”

More information on the baseball funding and other Pride of Quakertown initiatives is online.

