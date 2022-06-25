ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Weekend Wanderer: The Joy of Timer Apps

By Wendi Rank
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxY45_0gLny91N00

You know, I didn’t think braces would change my daily routine. But then I didn’t think a movie would ruin my marriage. Apparently, I just don’t think enough.

My braces are removable trays. The dental staff instructed me to remove them when I eat and drink. Before the trays go back in, I’m supposed to brush my teeth, then brush my trays.

Easy, right?

No! It’s not easy! Not at all! I need to wear the trays 22 hours a day. 22! No more lingering over my morning tea. No more endless cups of Starbucks while I ferry the kids.

And if Tom Cruise hadn’t already killed my marriage, I’d also miss out on evenings on my deck, relaxing over a few beers with my husband. So I guess Tom Cruise did me a favor.

I mean, thanks, Tom Cruise.

“Are you really telling me I have to wear these 22 hours a day?” I asked the dental staff. “Because you don’t know me. If you say I have to wear these 22 hours day, I will wear them 22 hours a day.”

“There’s an app,” the staff said, by way of a reply. “It has a timer for tracking how long you wear your trays each day.”

Hold the phone.

There’s an app? A tracking app? Why didn’t you say so?

Who cares about the missed venti cups and summer shandies? I can track what I’m doing with an app?

The regimentation of tracking myself with an app that’s irresistible. There is safety in regimentation. There is intention. There is order.

Three weeks in, I’m averaging precisely 21.8425 hours per day. That’s low, but my average was thrown off by Jurassic World. With a run time over two hours, I couldn’t meet the wear time that day. I mean, please. Could I really walk out on Dreadnoughtus to rid my teeth of popcorn and candy?

No.

was discovered by paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara. He’s local and possibly the coolest human on the planet. His book Why Dinosaurs Matter is fascinating.

Which brings us to the books. Or, more specifically, the reading app.

Here’s what happened. I need you to listen to my story and understand it wasn’t my fault that I signed up for another tracking app.

It was just blind good luck.

I went to the library to pick up a movie.

I walked out with four movies and four used books. And I had been registered for a summer-long reading contest.

The movies I think we can all understand. This looks good. That looks good. Four movies later you’re set for the week.

The used books … I don’t know. I get around used books and I’m all bad decisions and singular focus. Like Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

And I may as well confess right now that one of the books I’ve already read.

Three times.

And I used to own it. I probably donated it to the library and wait. Yep. I think I just bought my own book back from the library.

Well. We’ll just pretend that isn’t true.

Innocently innocently, I tell you! Don’t look at me like that! I went to check out with the librarian. That was when she asked me if I’d like to join SummerQuest.

I had no idea what SummerQuest was. But librarians are only second in coolness to Kenneth Lacovara. And just like if someone asks you if you’re a god, you say yes, so it goes with librarians.

SummerQuest is an initiative to get us reading at least 20 minutes a day. And yes. There’s an app to track your daily reading time.

Reading and regimentation. Could this summer get any better?

Now, I could tell you that SummerQuest has made me fall behind on The Orville, Breeders, The Last Kingdom, and the Benjamin Franklin documentary. But who cares? The app has a timer! To track my daily reading!

I arrived home from the library with my arms full of SummerQuest materials. I should probably pause here to say the library is across the street from my neighborhood. I was supposed to be gone five minutes. I was gone an hour.

“Did you join a cult too?” my husband asked, eyeing the clock and the stack of SummerQuest paperwork.

Well.

The New Yorker suggests “… joining a cult requires an element of voluntary self-surrender … .”

I did voluntarily surrender to my librarian. And I will voluntarily surrender myself to a tracking app at every opportunity.

The New Yorker goes on to say if we agree to the notion of cults as self-surrender, we’re “also [obligated] to consider whether the very relinquishment of control isn’t a significant part of the appeal.”

Hmm. Are the apps controlling me? Probably. But I’m suffering crippling discomfort in the control I’ve lost thanks to the braces. I feel like Sandra Bullock, tumbling through space in Gravity. The apps let me take back some of that control. I set the timers. I turn them off. I’m the one in control here. Right?

One former cult member interviewed in The New Yorker says that people don’t seek out cults. They’re drafted into what they think is an honest institution. It’s only in the end that they realize the tragedy of their action.

SummerQuest ends in August. My braces come off in a year. Ends of time, as every notorious cult leader in history has promised.

If there is tragedy in my actions, I’ll find out in August. And next May.

We’ll talk then.

Now I need to go. I have some books to read.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Tom Cruise
In Style

How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

We've spend a significant amount of time wearing masks. So while lipstick may still be somewhat out of the question, our eyes are still often all people see. Therefore, it makes sense if you've been more focused on your eye makeup as of late. But if you are new to...
MAKEUP
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanderer#Timer#Apps#Librarians#Smart Phone
The Guardian

The best recent crime and thrillers – review roundup

Murder Before Evensong by Richard Coles (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £16.99) The first in a projected series from the pop star turned vicar and memoirist, Murder Before Evensong is set in the late 1980s in the English village of Champton. This enjoyable cosy crime novel contains all the requisites: a social hierarchy ranging from aristocrats to semi-feral woodland dwellers; lashings of afternoon tea and parish intrigue; charming pets; and a body in the church. There’s plenty of fascinating liturgical business, although clergyman sleuth Canon Daniel Clement, a mildly exasperated but accommodating type with little hinterland, does not, as yet, make much of an impression. We initially encounter him using a biblical text to persuade his congregation of the necessity of installing a toilet at the back of the church. This becomes the focus of a debate about the perils of upending the status quo and leads to a series of fatal events. The appropriately named DS Vanloo duly investigates, but the revelatory manner of the ending is religiously apt rather than convincing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Loveliest, Most Organized 200-Square-Foot Studio We’ve Ever Seen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Before moving into this teeny studio apartment in New York’s Greenwich Village, Skylar was living on a sailboat she had remodeled in North Carolina. So, she wasn’t too intimidated by a home that’s only 200 square feet. “I found my apartment online during an uncertain time in the pandemic,” Skylar explains. “I wasn’t able to physically see the apartment and location prior to signing the lease, so I just had to go with my gut feelings.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IGN

White Bird: A Wonder Story - Official Trailer

Get a look at White Bird: A Wonder Story, the next chapter from the best-selling author of Wonder. White Bird: A Wonder Story follows Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled ever since he was expelled from his former school. To help Julian, his grandmother (Helen Mirren) reveals her story of courage: during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from danger. They find first love, while the boy's mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin), White Bird: A Wonder Story arrives in theaters on October 14, 2022. The coming-of-age film also stars Ariella Glaser, and Orlando Schwerdt.
MOVIES
WebMD

Looking Fine and Feeling Not-Fine: Living with Invisible Symptoms

An acquaintance recently asked me, “Isn’t it amazing how we take our good health for granted? How we don’t even have to think about moving through the world with ease?” Uh, yeah. With ease. Amazing. I was taken aback by the presumption. I also cut her...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Starbucks
BUCKSCO.Today

At the Shore This Weekend? Have a Cracking Good Time at the Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival

The 2022 Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival is Jun. 24, 25, and 26 at Bader Field.Image via 2015 Seafood & Music Festival at YouTube. With Memorial Day in the rear-view mirror (ideally of a convertible, no less), Summer 2022 is heading into its prime. For lucky Phila. collar county residents with a place on a barrier island, the Friday afternoon jaunt is becoming habit. For those heading down tomorrow, this weekend’s Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival makes an excellent run up to the July 4 celebrations to come.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
UPI News

Man walks 3.4 miles while balancing a guitar on his chin

June 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by walking 3.4 miles while balancing a guitar on his chin. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said it took him 1 hour and 7 minutes to break the record for greatest distance traveled while balancing a guitar on the chin.
IDAHO STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy