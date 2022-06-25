Olivia Rodrigo

Six episodes into I Love That for You, a glorious Showtime comedy from Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler, I didn’t think it was possible for me to love the show more than I already did. Bayer plays Joanna Gold, a childhood leukemia survivor who lies about having cancer as an adult to snag a hosting job on her favorite home shopping channel, the Special Value Network (SVN). Alongside her new boss, SVN CEO Patricia Cochran (Jenifer Lewis), and colleagues Jackie (Molly Shannon), Beth Ann (Ayden Mayeri), Perry (John Wilson), Jordan (Paul James), and Darcy (Matt Rogers), she sets out to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO