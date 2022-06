A pair of upstart promotional companies are in the midst of a legal battle. BoxingScene.com has learned that Probellum and company co-founders Richard Schaefer and Ali Shams Pour have filed a defamation lawsuit against BOXXER and promoter Ben Shalom, who operates as CEO and director of the UK-based outfit. The initial filing was placed June 21 in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, citing libel and slander in seeking unspecified damages.

