The following article was written by Darla LeClair from Two Rivers Main Street. Get your blues on at the 2nd annual “Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival” in downtown Two Rivers, proudly brought to you by Two Rivers Main Street and our sponsors HMF Innovations, Tower Companies, Green Acres Landscaping and Cher-make Sausage. This rockin’ event will be held in Two Rivers Central Park on July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO