Small Business Roundtable with The Wealthcare Group of Raymond James

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced Monday it is making an effort to help customers feeling pain at the pump. The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday. The average price for a gallon of gas is currently $4.86 per gallon in Cleveland and $4.72 in Akron, so customers in Northeast Ohio could see as much as 86 cents in savings if customers choose Unleaded 88 when filling up at Sheetz over the holiday weekend.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO