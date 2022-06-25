Small Business Roundtable with The Wealthcare Group of Raymond James

Cleveland, OH –The Cleveland Guardians announced a conclusion to their search for a minority investor. This process was initiated to successfully transition the interest that John Sherman maintained before he departed the organization. Through that process, the Dolan family reached an agreement with respected professional sports team owner David Blitzer, who is the lead minority investor and point person of his investment group. Blitzer has more than a decade of expertise owning and operating professional sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Crystal Palace (EPL), Real Salt Lake (MLS) and numerous international soccer clubs.
