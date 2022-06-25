ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Small Business Roundtable with The Wealthcare Group of Raymond James

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on at The Lodge at Bass Lake Taverne for breakfast and a unique small business round table. During this session, small businesses will have the opportunity to hear...

Cleveland.com

Progressive Insurance is 3rd-place winner, Large category: Top Workplaces 2022

Address of local operation: 6300 Wilson Mills Road, Mayfield Village, OH 44143. What the company does: Progressive’s vision is to be their customers No. 1 choice and destination for auto and other insurance. As their customers’ lives change and evolve, including purchasing a home, buying a boat or motorcycle, Progressive wants to be there to provide the protection and service they can count on. Progressive has many career paths you might not expect at an insurance company—like software developers and systems engineers—who along with customer care professionals drives them forward as a growing and evolving company.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

What employees say about their bosses and their companies: Top Workplaces 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What do employees say about their bosses, and their workplaces?. For the 2022 Top Workplaces list, cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer have compiled 220 stand-out Northeast Ohio employers based on employee surveys. This year we’ve focused on employee retention in the face of staffing shortages. Find the full list and stories on the top three winners in each category at cleveland.com/top-workplaces.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Companies use culture, care to compete with mega employers and wage hikes: Top Workplaces 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Large wage increases are making headlines, with the largest companies generally leading the charge. Amazon raised its hourly minimum to $15 in 2018, and is lobbying for a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage. Target raised wages and recently announced its minimum wage would increase to $24-an-hour in certain markets. Costco, Walmart, Starbucks and many other large employers keep raising the bar with pay increases and more benefits, like tuition reimbursement or bonuses.
ECONOMY
Cleveland.com

Tendon Manufacturing thrives by making employees feel like family: Top Workplaces 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Warrensville Heights metal fabricator believes in investing in their employees personally and professionally. In 2021, as the pandemic continued to ravage, Tendon Manufacturing offered their employees stability by offering time off, unlimited overtime, and face masks and hand sanitizer for families. This year, the offerings have continued....
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Sheetz drops price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through July 4 holiday

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced Monday it is making an effort to help customers feeling pain at the pump. The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday. The average price for a gallon of gas is currently $4.86 per gallon in Cleveland and $4.72 in Akron, so customers in Northeast Ohio could see as much as 86 cents in savings if customers choose Unleaded 88 when filling up at Sheetz over the holiday weekend.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brook Park gets $10 million boost to clean up former Ford site

BROOK PARK, Ohio – The state has awarded Brook Park $10 million to clean up and redevelop a 200-acre vacant former Ford Motor Company property that eventually will accommodate the Forward Innovation Center. “There were cheers throughout City Hall Friday afternoon (June 17),” Mayor Ed Orcutt told cleveland.com. “I...
Cleveland Scene

Vincenza's Pizza and Pasta Downtown Has Closed, Likely Permanently

If you're a fan of New York-style pizza, then you likely already know about Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta. Located at the Fifth Street Arcades, the slice shop has earned a reputation as one of the most cherished pizza places in town. The affordable storefront turns out some of the most authentic New York slices around along with salads, subs and pastas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta closes in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta, a longtime lunch staple in downtown Cleveland, has closed. The restaurant answered public queries on its Facebook page confirming the closure, as did a diner who reached out to cleveland.com. The Colonial Marketplace weekday restaurant was named after the family matriarch,...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lorain International Festival highlights cultures around the world

LORAIN, Ohio — Susan St. Aubyn-Zeyer is wrapping her new chocolate chip ice sandwiches. “So, we’re using a homemade chocolate chip cookie and then we’re using premium ice cream,” St. Aubyn-Zeyer said. She’s the owner of Susan’s Sugar & Spice, a pastry and candy business. She...
LORAIN, OH
iheart.com

Matt Kaulig Joins David Blitzer Group As Minority Guardians Owners

Cleveland, OH –The Cleveland Guardians announced a conclusion to their search for a minority investor. This process was initiated to successfully transition the interest that John Sherman maintained before he departed the organization. Through that process, the Dolan family reached an agreement with respected professional sports team owner David Blitzer, who is the lead minority investor and point person of his investment group. Blitzer has more than a decade of expertise owning and operating professional sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Crystal Palace (EPL), Real Salt Lake (MLS) and numerous international soccer clubs.
CLEVELAND, OH

