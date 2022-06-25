Driver in hospital after motorcycle crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital this morning after crashing his motorcycle in Youngstown.

We’re told he went off the road right in front of St. Dominic’s and crashed at the intersection of East Lucius and Southern Boulevard.

The road was closed and police were on scene for about three hours.

We saw them reconstructing the scene and putting down evidence markers.

