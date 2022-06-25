ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in hospital after motorcycle crash

By Brooke Meenachan
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the hospital this morning after crashing his motorcycle in Youngstown.

We’re told he went off the road right in front of St. Dominic’s and crashed at the intersection of East Lucius and Southern Boulevard.

Niles PD: Man stole over $12K in jewelry at Eastwood Mall

The road was closed and police were on scene for about three hours.

We saw them reconstructing the scene and putting down evidence markers.

