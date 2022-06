Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have shared footage of the devastating aftermath of a wildfire caused by a portable BBQ.Firefighters were called to the scene, close to Wareham on Monday (27 June), to tackle the blaze. A video of the charred landscape has since been shared on social media.“If you're camping or cooking outdoors please think and do it safely. This incident - the damage, wildlife affected and time spent putting it out - could have been avoided,” the fire service tweeted. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More British army chief warns UK must act to prevent war and says Ukraine is new ‘1937 moment’UK medical students use VR headsets to train on holographic patients in world-firstBritish army chief warns UK must act to prevent war and says Ukraine is ‘1937 moment’

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO