Three people were hospitalized following a serious four-car crash at a Pennsylvania toll plaza on Route 78, state police said. Officers at the Belfast station responded to the crash at lane two of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Route 78 westbound near milepost 76.0 in Williams Township (Northampton County) just before 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO