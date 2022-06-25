ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic School Superintendent Addresses changes to Iowa’s Open Enrollment Law

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber explained the changes to “Iowa’s open enrollment” policy on 95.7 F.M. Trojan Talk program.

Barber says legislators made some changes to the open enrollment law; denial for a good cause and the deadline for open enrollment.

Parents typically had to make a transfer request by March First, and transfers were only allowed into neighboring school districts. That adjacency rule is gone as well. School districts may still refuse transfer applications for lack of room.

In regards to eligibility, students enrolling in another school district must wait 90-school days before participating at the varsity level.

