Repanshek: Sky's the limit for aviation mechanic grads

Dave Repanshek is helping College of The Albemarle students’ dreams of a career in aviation take flight.

Repanshek is aviation program coordinator at COA and has worked at the community college’s Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, now known as COA-Currituck, for almost four years.

Prior to coming to COA, Repanshek served for more than 29 years in the U.S. Navy. He became interested in aviation mechanics after joining a flying club and flying his own plane. He earned his certification as an aviation mechanic because he wanted to work on his plane, he says.

Repanshek said students enrolled in COA’s aviation program have the opportunity to earn aircraft mechanic certification with airframe and powerplant ratings. They also can pursue an associate degree in applied science in aviation systems technology, he said.

Repanshek said students in COA’s program range in age from high school — they’re taking courses at an area early college — to retirees pursuing another career. No prior knowledge of aviation mechanics is needed to start the program.

Because aircraft mechanics are in demand, it’s easy for program graduates to find jobs, Repanshek said. Graduates have gone on to accept jobs with the airlines or contracting firms at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.

Repanshek said one of the best aspects of his job is when a student learns a new concept that he has introduced in class.

Repanshek said people who are interested in aircraft mechanics have the opportunity to test drive the program before signing up. Information about trying out a program at COA is available at https://www.albemarle.edu/apply-register/test-drive/.

Repanshek has also enjoyed instructing children in summer camps at COA. The camps make aviation fun through a range of activities, he said.

When he’s not working on his plane, he’s flying it. Repanshek said his favorite places to fly includde Key West, Florida, Martha’s Vineyard, and Canada. Seeing the aerial view of something from a plane is a beautiful experience, he said.

In his free time, Repanshek, also works on planes for other pilots, troubleshooting problems they are having with their aircraft.

When he’s not teaching or working on planes, Repanshek enjoys spending time with his wife, Rhonda.

For more information about the Aviation Systems Technology program at COA visit, https://www.albemarle.edu/programs-classes/credit/programs-of-study/aviation-systems-technology/ or call Repanshek at (252) 453-3035, ext. 8115.