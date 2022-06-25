ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Repanshek: Sky's the limit for aviation mechanic grads

By By Anna Goodwin McCarthy Correspondent
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Iyos_0gLnr2WP00

Dave Repanshek is helping College of The Albemarle students’ dreams of a career in aviation take flight.

Repanshek is aviation program coordinator at COA and has worked at the community college’s Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, now known as COA-Currituck, for almost four years.

Prior to coming to COA, Repanshek served for more than 29 years in the U.S. Navy. He became interested in aviation mechanics after joining a flying club and flying his own plane. He earned his certification as an aviation mechanic because he wanted to work on his plane, he says.

Repanshek said students enrolled in COA’s aviation program have the opportunity to earn aircraft mechanic certification with airframe and powerplant ratings. They also can pursue an associate degree in applied science in aviation systems technology, he said.

Repanshek said students in COA’s program range in age from high school — they’re taking courses at an area early college — to retirees pursuing another career. No prior knowledge of aviation mechanics is needed to start the program.

Because aircraft mechanics are in demand, it’s easy for program graduates to find jobs, Repanshek said. Graduates have gone on to accept jobs with the airlines or contracting firms at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.

Repanshek said one of the best aspects of his job is when a student learns a new concept that he has introduced in class.

Repanshek said people who are interested in aircraft mechanics have the opportunity to test drive the program before signing up. Information about trying out a program at COA is available at https://www.albemarle.edu/apply-register/test-drive/.

Repanshek has also enjoyed instructing children in summer camps at COA. The camps make aviation fun through a range of activities, he said.

When he’s not working on his plane, he’s flying it. Repanshek said his favorite places to fly includde Key West, Florida, Martha’s Vineyard, and Canada. Seeing the aerial view of something from a plane is a beautiful experience, he said.

In his free time, Repanshek, also works on planes for other pilots, troubleshooting problems they are having with their aircraft.

When he’s not teaching or working on planes, Repanshek enjoys spending time with his wife, Rhonda.

For more information about the Aviation Systems Technology program at COA visit, https://www.albemarle.edu/programs-classes/credit/programs-of-study/aviation-systems-technology/ or call Repanshek at (252) 453-3035, ext. 8115.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices go down just in time for July 4th

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The price of a gallon of gasoline actually is going down – just in time for the Independence Day weekend – and with the possibility of further improvement. Travelers on vacation and intending to travel to celebrate the long weekend – July 4th falls on Monday, if you hadn’t noticed, and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point homeowners opposing development on Bridges Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point needs housing like the rest of the Piedmont Triad. The problem is nobody wants it in their neighborhood. “We want to maintain it as a neighborhood where kids can play and be safe and not worry about all of the added stresses that come from development,” said Nicole […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
State
Florida State
Elizabeth City, NC
Business
WBTW News13

North Carolina Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
WCNC

Dam breached on Second Broad River

CLIFFSIDE, N.C. — The entire flow of the Second Broad River is now flooding through a six by eight foot opening in the breached Cone Mills Dam. The accident occurred while it was undergoing maintenance by the Navitas Utility Corporation, a natural gas provider based in Oklahoma who had just purchased the dam back in May.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Leaving Garbage Can On Street For 25 Hours Now A Fineable Offense

Along with the largest tax increase in history, water and sewer rate increases and fee increases, the Greensboro City Council also added some new fines for misbehaving residents of the city. The city has had a regulation for some time that garbage and recycling bins are not allowed to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Mechanics#Canada#College Of The Albemarle#Coa Currituck#The U S Navy#U S Coast Guard Base
wunc.org

NC town set to cease existence as state treasurer calls for criminal charges

Even though the state auditor’s office released an investigative report last fall exposing financial violations of officials in the small town of East Laurinburg, an old textile mill town near the South Carolina border, the district attorney for Scotland County has so far declined to pursue a criminal case against the town’s former financial officer concerning the report’s recommended charges of embezzlement.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The kitchen is Melodie Asseraf’s happy place. That’s why in 2020, she launched “Bake it with Mel” with a hope that others who may not have her culinary skills could enjoy baking too. Her cookie mixes and baking kits can be found...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

My Classic Car: Marty Liles' 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS

I was always into old muscle cars. I bought it locally about 25 years ago. A good friend of mine had it sitting in a storage building. He actually had two, a ‘68 and a ‘69. It was love at first sight. A few years later my wife and I had triplets. Priorities. So I sold it to a guy in Asheboro. I told him if he ever got ready to sell it to keep me in mind. His brother in Pennsylvania then owned it. I bought it back from the brother in Pennsylvania about five or six years ago.
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WSOC Charlotte

Redevelopment of former baseball stadium in Kannapolis set to begin

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Construction is set to begin soon on the redevelopment of the former home of the Kannapolis Intimidators. Fortius Capital Partners plans to begin construction on Lakeshore Corporate Park, an industrial project being built on the old stadium site, next month, according to the firm’s Dave Davis. The first piece of work will be the demolition of existing structures on the site, then moving into mass grading and vertical construction of the buildings. The Concord-based developer has been planning the project for over a year.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
455
Followers
752
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy