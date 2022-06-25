Forecast: Chance of Scattered Showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A shower/storm is possible through the evening and overnight hours along a cold front. Most moisture is trending south of I-96 and not expecting significant rain accumulations. While this is our best chance of showers over the next few days, some areas will likely be missed. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon behind a cold front along with a drier, cooler, more comfortable airmass. We will have a breezy northwest wind, contributing to moderate swim risks along most beaches Lake Michigan. High temperatures for Sunday and the start of next week fall to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is NOT likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Early morning shower chances, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, breezy, less humid. Highs around 80. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Fully sunny to mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube