14 more city public pools scheduled to open this week

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has not yet started at the five-story, 50-unit residential building at 139 West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia, though permits were issued last October. Designed by CANNOdesign, the development will be situated within a two- to three-block walking distance to two SEPTA Regional Rail stations, the Chelten Avenue Station to the southwest and the Germantown Station to the northeast. The ground-level retail space will contribute to the commercial corridor along which the building will be situated. The structure will span a 13,681-square-foot footprint and will feature 52,391 square feet of interior space, full sprinkling, and an unspecified number of parking spaces. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $7.7 million.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO