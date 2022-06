The ‘Introduction to Bitcoin Theory‘ course debuted on 6 June 2022, and it was the first regular course in the BSV Blockchain Engineer Qualification Programme, a joint initiative from Keyi Tech and CSDN. This free course is open to the public and requires approximately nine hours of online learning time to complete. Students who study this course and pass all required tests can apply online to take the final exam. Those who successfully pass the final exam will be awarded a ‘Certificate for Preliminary Qualification of Blockchain Engineers’ from the CSDN Capabilities Certification Centre in collaboration with the BSV Academy.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO