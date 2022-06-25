ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden heads to Europe amid domestic turmoil over abortion, guns

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQbiU_0gLnnh0J00

President Joe Biden departs for Europe on Saturday in an effort to stave off cracks in the Western alliance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and shore up the global economy -- amid domestic turmoil over abortions and guns.

Just after a historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade -- and a bipartisan compromise in Congress on guns – the president turns to foreign policy with meetings in Germany and Spain.

He plans to gather with the leaders of the other "Group of Seven" major economic powers in Germany before flying to Spain to confer with NATO allies. There, he'll seek to gain Turkey's approval of Finland and Sweden's bid to join the alliance in the face of Russia's attack.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to address both summits, according to a senior Biden administration official.

With G-7 leaders, solidifying global unity against Russia

When Biden last met in person with allies in Europe in March, they spoke with a unified voice about the need to harshly sanction Russia's President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

MORE: Where abortion stands in your state: A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws

Now, four months from the start of the war and as the global economy continues to suffer, Biden will seek to stave off any fractures -- particularly as Russia makes more gains on the battlefield and leaders worry about an even more protracted war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZQ4c_0gLnnh0J00
Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Remains of a destroyed house in the town of Chuhuiv, Ukraine, June 24, 2022, as Russia has intensified its offensive in the area in the past few days.

Meeting with leaders at a resort in the Bavarian Alps on Sunday and Monday, Biden will push for "new commitments to further isolate Russia from the global economy, target the Russian defense supply chain and continue cracking down on the evasion of these unprecedented sanctions," White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

Kirby, who also said there would be "new commitments" related to energy and food prices, added Biden's trip was taking "at a watershed moment in transatlantic solidarity in the post-Cold War era, not just for European security, but for an alignment like we've never seen before in how we confront some of the biggest challenges of our time. "

Convincing Turkey to allow Finland, Sweden to join NATO

Biden will head to Madrid for a NATO leaders' summit on Tuesday. He'll again seek to keep the defense alliance united against Putin while also pushing for its expansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICO4z_0gLnnh0J00
Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AP - PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS Business Forum via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

The U.S. has embraced Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO, which would require all 30 current members' agreement. But Turkey has so far blocked their applications over what it says is those countries' support for Kurdish fighters it considers terrorists.

MORE: Biden calls overturning of Roe a 'sad day' for Supreme Court, country

Kirby told reporters Thursday the U.S. was "confident" ongoing conversations between Turkey, Finland and Sweden would lead to both countries eventually joining the alliance, although he said he could not predict when that would happen.

Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will also for the first time join the NATO leaders' summit.

Domestic earthquakes overshadow trip

Biden plans to depart one day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which in remarks Friday he called a "sad day" and a "very solemn moment" for America.

MORE: Gun safety package heads to Biden's desk after House passage

He also is leaving just after Congress passed gun safety legislation -- the first major piece of federal gun reform in nearly three decades -- and after the Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law restricting the concealed carry of handguns.

These developments threaten to overshadow Biden's trip and potentially distract the president as the United States reels from historic upheaval.

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky, Justin Gomez and Molly Nagle contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nato#G 7#Getty Images Photo
BBC

Boris Johnson signals controls on steel imports to stay

The prime minister has signalled controls on steel imports that were due to expire this week could be retained. When asked whether this could lead to a possible breach of international law, Boris Johnson responded "these are tough choices we have to make". It follows a proposed approach set out...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukraine war: The price of freedom is worth paying, says Boris Johnson

"The price of freedom is worth paying," Boris Johnson has said when asked about the cost of helping defend Ukraine. Speaking from a G7 summit, he argued that letting Russia "get away with" invading Ukraine would have "chilling" consequences and lead to instability. Likening the conflict to defeating Nazi Germany...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson wanted £150,000 treehouse at Chequers, say reports

Boris Johnson planned to build a £150,000 treehouse for his son at Chequers but was stopped when police raised security concerns, it has been reported. The prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, wanted to install the structure during autumn 2020, according to a report in the Times. But they were forced to scrap the plans for the treehouse – which would have been built using expensive bulletproof glass – due to concerns it would be visible from the roadside, it has been claimed.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
BBC

Brexit: Government plans £15bn science fund amid EU-UK science row

Science in the European Union "will suffer" more than research in the UK, a minister has told the BBC amid a row over access to research programmes. Science minister George Freeman said he would be rolling out £15bn of funding after it emerged British science might be excluded from EU schemes.
SCIENCE
BBC

Boris Johnson 'actively thinking about' third term as PM

Boris Johnson has said he is "actively thinking" about a third term, amid criticism of his leadership. The prime minister was asked if he would like to serve a full second term in office - to 2028 or 2029. "At the moment I'm thinking actively about the third term and...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

715K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy