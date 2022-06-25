ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boswell, PA

Boswell shooting victim sentenced for drugs

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old Boswell man, who checked himself out early from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where he had been recuperating from several gunshot wounds and then went to a hotel in Cambria County to deal drugs, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 60 months in prison.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence.

On Feb. 11, Michael Knisely, of Boswell, pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, specifically, the felony offense of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, Knisely will be placed on a three-year supervised release, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung said in a news release Thursday.

Jury:Jury finds Paint Township couple guilty of endangering five children

According to information presented to the court, on April 16, 2021, Knisely possessed with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine had an approximate street value of about $65,000. Heroin, pills and marijuana were also confiscated as well as $10,274 cash from a hotel room where Knisely was found with Amanda Robinson, 41 at the time, according to the Cambria County District Attorney's Office.

Cambria County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant detail discovered the drugs and cash in the duo's room at Econo Lodge on Napoleon Street in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in an earlier news release.

Began:Two arrested for meth, other drugs

Just over a year ago, Knisely was found along Route 30 near Route 601 at Boswell bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He had been shot up to six times. Police believe he was pushed out of a reported stolen vehicle at the location he was found, according to Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas in an earlier interview.

Knisely was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the shooting and underwent surgeries, Thomas said.

He verified that Knisely checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice.

Since that time, Thomas has been suspended from his position and Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said she is looking into the investigation.

Results:'Meth made me do it': Central City man gets years in prison for three cases that involved arson, shootings and attempted escape

Then, a short time after Knisely left the hospital, he and Robinson were arrested and charged with dealing drugs.

Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands ResidentAgency (local FBI), FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force, and Cambria CountyDistrict Attorney’s Office for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Knisely.

Follow Judy D.J. Ellich on Twitter at A@dajudye.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man gets 31 years in federal prison for heroin trafficking

A Pittsburgh man who served as the “right-hand man” for a large-scale heroin trafficker convicted of killing a potential witness against him will serve 31 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak sentenced James Perrin, 44, on Monday. Perrin has already been incarcerated for seven years...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Dispatch

Four Charged In Late-Night Strong Armed Robbery Over Weekend

OCEAN CITY — Three Pennsylvania men and a juvenile were arrested last weekend for an alleged strong-armed robbery in the downtown area. Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-armed robbery. Officers met with a 25-year-old victim from Baltimore, who informed police he had been assaulted by three males who had stolen some of his personal property, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Boswell, PA
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh woman charged with trespass, resisting arrest in Kiski Township

A Pittsburgh woman is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest stemming from an incident Saturday afternoon in Kiski Township. Devondra Miller, 25, also has been charged by township police with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Miller trespassing behind a residence along...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Trespasser Found Eating at Table in Railroad Company’s Building

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A trespasser is behind bars on burglary and related charges after state police found her inside a railroad building in Bell Township eating at a table. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 26-year-old Alyssa Rae Flanders of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Second escaped Clearfield County inmate found

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An escaped Clearfield County prisoner has been rearrested after nearly a month on the run. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced Sunday evening that Robert Lee Miller Jr., 51, had been captured. “Thanks to the tips from the community and the hard work of Lawrence Township Police Officers, Miller […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drugs#Fbi#Prison#Violent Crime
WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

10 people shot over three-day period in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County and Pittsburgh police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend.Police say three women were shot on South 12th Street on the South Side after a fight broke out on Saturday morning. Two of the women were shot in the leg and the third woman was shot in the hand.The violence only continued from there, ending with 10 people shot over a three-day period."It's very senseless," Pittsburgh resident Keona Robinson said Monday.The violence started Friday afternoon in the Hill District on Chauncey Drive. One man died and two men were taken in for questioning after a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman hid in closet to avoid drug charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman, who police said hid in a closet after they went to a home on 2nd Avenue to serve felony drug warrants, is now behind bars. Officers arrived at 28-year-old Destiny Gardner’s residence on June 6 at about 9 p.m. to serve the felony drug warrants, according to the according […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Accused of Pushing Grandmother During Altercation

WAYNE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Kittanning have filed harassment charges against a known juvenile male after reportedly shoving his grandmother. Police were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence along Creek Road, in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, on May 28, around 3:02 p.m. The victim reported...
KITTANNING, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Role in Fentanyl Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week in federal court to 12 years imprisonment and eight years supervised release on his conviction of federal narcotics laws United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan imposed the...
WTAJ

Police search after credit cards stolen, used from Altoona TJ Maxx

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking to identify two suspects after a person’s credit card was stolen from TJ Maxx and used across the parking lot at Sam’s Club. The Allegheny Township Police Department said the theft happened on June 13 at around 3:30 p.m. at TJ Maxx on Old Route 220 in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

949
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy