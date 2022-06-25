ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally underway in Johnstown area

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qok9r_0gLnnbhx00

A full weekend of good food, music and motorcycle-related events are underway in downtown Johnstown as the Thunder in the Valley Motorcycle Rally roared back to the city on Thursday for its annual four-day celebration.

Most of the activities are scheduled to take place in three main locations: Central Park, the Suppes Ford Biker Mall at the lower end of Main Street (across from Sargent's Stadium at the Point) and at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Johns Street. Vendors of motorcycle accessories and apparel are open, food trucks are parked and serving a variety of street food options and many of the downtown restaurants are open for a sit-down meal as well.

Gas pump blues:Gas prices at record levels as millions prepare for July 4 travel; Biden talks tax holiday

Parade, motorcycle show planned

Saturday's activities begin at 10 a.m. in Central Park and at the Suppes Ford Biker Mall. The Grand Thunder Parade starts at noon, with vintage and custom motorcycles and other participants parading along Main Street from the Point Stadium to Central Park.

'A turn-key operation:''It's more than just a property': Somerset County agritourism farm is for sale

A motorcycle show is also scheduled on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Park.

The full schedule of events can be found online at visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley.

Here are more photographs from Thursday's event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

WTAJ to air DelGrosso’s Park Summer Thunder fireworks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Come watch the fireworks at DelGrosso’s Park during their annual Summer Thunder Independence Day celebration. WTAJ will be broadcasting the firework display live on-air and online in the player above. The pre-show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. This year’s theme is “Delgrosso’s 75th Anniversary.” Fireworks are scheduled to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure notice in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a road closure in Patton in order for workers to perform maintenance on a railroad crossing. From June 30 through July 1, Thomas Mill Road/Route 4024 will be closed as RJ Corman Railroad performs maintenance on the crossing’s traffic control, which is provided by Road Safe Traffic […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Windber Celebrates its 125th Anniversary

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Windber will be celebrating it’s 125th anniversary with four days packed full of fun activities. This event includes nine live bands, a huge parade on Saturday, Cruise-in on Sunday along with vendors, craft show, food, beverages, and a firework show on Sunday, July 3. Events include a Historical Scavenger Hunt, […]
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Mayfield Restaurant moving location to Capitol Hotel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Mayfield Restaurant in Hollidaysburg is already upgrading its location after opening in November 2020. The American restaurant is moving up the street to the old Capital Hotel on Allegheny Street. The new location will triple its number of seating of 26 and will feature a bar downstairs. Owner Maddy Martinsen said […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Johnstown, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Johnstown, PA
Cars
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The finale of the 100 Year Anniversary Celebration of Jefferson County Station 30, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, in Punxsutawney. Submitted by Melissa Craft-McAfoos. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Thunder In The Valley sees pro-motorcycle stunts

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Bikers from all over have filled the streets of downtown Johnstown for the 24th annual Thunder In The Valley motorcycle rally. 6 News on Saturday spoke with a stunt performer. It was hog heaven near People's Natural Gas Park, and all a biker could want:...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews called to kitchen fire at Hollidaysburg retirement complex

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to a fire that was reported at the Hillcrest Apartments retirement complex Monday afternoon. The fire reportedly began on the 5th floor in a kitchen. Residents were evacuated and most of the damage is just from the smoke. “Initial call came in for a commercial building fire. […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Motorcycles#Good Food#Central Park#Street Food#Vehicles#Suppes#Peoples Natural Gas Park#Mall
abc27 News

GHOSTS TV show adventure coming to Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ghosts and ghouls might be for Halloween, but these “GHOSTS” are for every day of the week — and one is heading to Altoona. To celebrate the number one rated new show, GHOSTS, CBS is taking over cities across the country and The Alberta Haynes Museum will be in Altoona, Haynes’ […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Family loses everything in Cambria County house fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is coming together to help a Summerhill family rebuild after losing everything Saturday morning in a house fire. On June 25 around 4:30 a.m., multiple crews were called to Cheyanne Street in Summerhill Township for a fire that had started on the front porch of the home. It […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Local parish set to close multiple churches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh is set to close five churches by the end of the year.In a letter to parishioners, Guardians Angels Parish said they can no longer afford to keep all seven churches and 22 parish buildings open.The parish said they're planning on keeping Blessed Sacrament open since it supports St. Joseph High School, but no official decisions have been made yet, per public meeting minutes that were posted online.The parish said they'll be holding a public meeting on July 24 to inform parishioners of their final recommendations before passing them on to Bishop David Zubik, who will make the final call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Short staffing limits services at Clearfield County Courthouse

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staffing shortages are creating limited services and woes at the Clearfield County Courthouse. A sign was displayed on the door of the courthouse Monday morning that said officials are only accepting emergencies and PFA’s. Residents could still drop off their filings to be stamped. The cause of the shortage remains […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s Park reflect on their 75 year legacy

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Delgrosso family name still impacts generations of families in Central PA, being in business for 75 years. Fred and Mafalda “Murph” Delgrosso bought the park in 1946 when it was then called Bland’s Park. They immediately began improvements by including more rides, concession stands, and restrooms. Their legacy has grown […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

949
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy