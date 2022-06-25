Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (2022)

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, San Francisco 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from earlier this offseason. (ESPN) Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason reportedly due to his desire for a new contract and frustration related to his role within the offense. Samuel skipped the 49ers’ OTAs, but he attended the team's mandatory June minicamp, making it seem as though he and the team had possibly made amends. San Francisco GM John Lynch has publicly stated that he has no intention of trading his star WR, so only time will tell how the stalemate may end. After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Samuel broke out in 2021 to finish as the WR3 in fantasy. Samuel’s fantasy value largely comes from his role as a WR/RB hybrid that provides a plethora of touches that maximizes his elite ability to force missed tackles to break off big gains.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO