NFL

Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (2022)

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average...

www.fantasypros.com

Yardbarker

Triple Threat: Raiders Pass Catchers Will Unleash Versatility On Defense

The pass-catching trio of Waller, Adams, and Renfrow should light up the scoreboard for the Raiders. Although WAR is most known by baseball fans as “Wins Above Replacement”, the acronym could be familiarized amongst Raiders fans. For Raiders fans, WAR could stand for (Darren) Waller, (Davante) Adams, and (Hunter) Renfrow, which has shaped up to be one of the most dangerous offensive trios in the league.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Rumors

For nearly 30 years the NFL Sunday Ticket has been the sole property of DirecTV. But that partnership is coming to an end soon - and the rumors floating around are giving the NFL world a lot of room for excitement. According to CNBC's Alex Sherman, some of the largest...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Offensive Line Rankings (2022 Fantasy Football)

In fantasy football, the main focus is on the so-called “skill” positions — QB, RB, WR and TE. This is understandable given that unless you play in an IDP league, those are the only players you will be drafting. Football is a team sport. Eleven men must...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Quez Watkins making 'splash plays' in practices

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has "made some splash plays this spring" and drawn plenty of "buzz from the coaching staff and management," according to Tim McManus of ESPN. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. This isn't the first time we've heard about Watkins's potential. We saw some production from him in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Soundcloud#American Football
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese said the team is working with QB Carson Wentz on technique, but won’t have to worry about him potentially becoming complacent. “He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football—that’s the part that’s fun for me,” Zampese said, via NBC Sports. “We got certain technique things that we’re working on, he’s making those adjustments.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

LOOK: Saquon Barkley tries to fire up Giants fans with insanely ripped physique

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took the NFL by storm after going No. 2 overall in 2018. However, Barkley has since failed to live up to the standard he set in his rookie campaign, with an ACL injury in 2020 not helping matters. Now set for a fifth season, Barkley is trying to […] The post LOOK: Saquon Barkley tries to fire up Giants fans with insanely ripped physique appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

FOX Announces Its Decision On The 2023 USFL Season

Fox has made the decision to bring back the USFL for at least one more season. Fox CEO Eric Shanks spoke to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and confirmed that the league will return in 2023. Ourand also reports that there will be no expansion for next season, so...
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
Spotify
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Martellus Bennett Calls Jimmy Garoppolo A 'Bitch,' Julian Edelman 'Understands' Jab

Ex-NFL star Martellus Bennett just unloaded on Jimmy Garoppolo ... saying his former QB in New England is a "bitch" -- and Julian Edelman seems to be cosigning the jab. Martellus made the remarks when he joined his former Patriots teammates, Devin and Jason McCourty, on their "Double Coverage" podcast ... claiming no NFL team can win with Jimmy G at the helm because he believes the signal-caller is soft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel has not rescinded trade request

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, San Francisco 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from earlier this offseason. (ESPN) Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason reportedly due to his desire for a new contract and frustration related to his role within the offense. Samuel skipped the 49ers’ OTAs, but he attended the team's mandatory June minicamp, making it seem as though he and the team had possibly made amends. San Francisco GM John Lynch has publicly stated that he has no intention of trading his star WR, so only time will tell how the stalemate may end. After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Samuel broke out in 2021 to finish as the WR3 in fantasy. Samuel’s fantasy value largely comes from his role as a WR/RB hybrid that provides a plethora of touches that maximizes his elite ability to force missed tackles to break off big gains.
NFL
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Team-Level Regression

Regression doesn't just happen at the player level. Teams regress, too. On Episode 649, JJ examines a handful of teams who are bound to look a little different statistically in 2022. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dallas Keuchel called up, to start Sunday for Diamondbacks

Keuchel will look to reverse his fortune on the mound after a nightmare start to his season with the Chicago White Sox, leading to his eventual release. The left-hander carries a 2.16 WHIP and 7.88 ERA to go along with a 5.63 K/9 ratio in eight starts (2-5) on the mound this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (6/27) PREMIUM

Monday’s main slate is moderately large, including nine games at DraftKings and FanDuel. Also, it begins at the usual 7:05 pm ET start time. The middle tier is the sweet spot for cash games. However, it also has plenty of upside for GPPs. However, one ace having an excellent season and another ace who's stumbled this year are also high-upside GPP picks.
GAMBLING
fantasypros.com

Brandon Crawford (knee) placed on 10-day IL

Crawford had a few days off before returning to the lineup on Friday and going 0-for-4. Obviously, his knee soreness hasn't subsided enough for him to play regularly in the field, so the Giants are going to take the safe route. Crawford's MRI did not show anything serious so don't expect him to miss much more than the minimum time.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Contract Year Player Outlook: Tony Pollard (2022 Fantasy Football)

We recently look at the impact contract status has on fantasy football performance. Focusing specifically on players entering the final year of their rookie contracts, Sam Ryner put together key general takeaways and also players impacted entering the 2022 fantasy football season. Let’s take a deeper dive on one of those players, Tony Pollard.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Report: The Good, The Bad, and the Berrios

In dynasty leagues, player values are constantly changing, and you need to stay on top of these changes to succeed long-term. This dynasty stock report comes in as I discuss four players each week, two on the rise and two falling, both at the MLB level and in the minors.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Alex Verdugo reaches five times in Cleveland

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo went 2-for-3 with two singles against the Guardians on Sunday afternoon. He also drew three walks in the contest. Boston ultimately defeated Cleveland by a score of 8-3, securing its second consecutive sweep on the road. Fantasy Impact:. Verdugo is slashing .256/.305/.376 with five homers,...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 12 (2022)

The theme for next week’s pitching streamers is Devo’s famous song, “Whip It.” I’m leaning heavily on pitchers that maintain a low WHIP when possible. As it gets more challenging to find solid pitchers on the waivers, one tactic is finding the guy who limits baserunners. Of course, I’m still looking at matchups and other essential factors, but when the choice was particularly difficult for Week 12, the guy with the best whip leads the way. Can I call these “Indian Jones” pitchers?
MLB

