Athletics bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Royals

Oakland Athletics (23-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (1-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, six strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (2-8, 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -164, Athletics +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their four-game skid with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 13-21 at home and 26-43 overall. The Royals are 18-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 23-49 overall and 15-20 in road games. The Athletics have an 11-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Royals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .240 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-40 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .420. Sean Murphy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 2-8, .189 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sam Moll: day-to-day (covid-19), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.