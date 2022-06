The idea that Kevin Durant might be available in a trade is something that will pique the interest of every front office in the NBA. KD is a Top 5 player in the league currently, and someone with his skill set would make any team an instant contender for the championship. So as the drama around Kyrie Irving's contract continues to unfold in Brooklyn, there are undoubtedly teams across the league preparing for what it could mean for KD.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO