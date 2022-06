Well that didn’t take long! Dallas County DA John “Let ’em go” Creuzot said that he wouldn’t prosecute anyone for getting an abortion. Um, John, didn’t you take an oath to enforce the law? According to Texas AG Ken Paxton, believe it or not, Creuzot CAN decide not to enforce a law! Wait, what? Also, what does the Texas abortion law actually say? Who does the law actually prosecute? It’s not the actual woman! AG Paxton joins Rick to explain. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO