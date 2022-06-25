Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Brewers after 4-hit outing

Toronto Blue Jays (40-30, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.31 ERA, .92 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -159, Blue Jays +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Milwaukee Brewers after Alejandro Kirk had four hits against the Brewers on Friday.

Milwaukee has a 17-15 record at home and a 40-33 record overall. The Brewers have a 21-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto has gone 19-16 in road games and 40-30 overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .324.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .244 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 34 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.