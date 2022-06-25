Midland's DAR donates to first-year Meridian teacher

Investigators with the Michigan State Police are looking into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 57-year-old man in Tuscola County. According to a press release from the MSP Caro post, troopers were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Livermore and English roads in Tuscola County’s Koylton Township around 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO