Midland's DAR donates to first-year Meridian teacher

From water damage to asbestos, the Midland County Educational Service Agency is in need of repairs and expansion. On the Aug. 2 ballot, the agency will seek $17 million to fund facility and information technology improvements at its Sugnet...
MIDLAND — Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Gilbert Rosin, a resident widely-known as "Mr. Gil," the beloved school crossing guard of Adams Elementary School. Hugs, tears and memories on Saturday were shared from Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home to the Country Club in Midland to honor his...
Gladwin area residents gathered for a Pride March and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community at the Gladwin City Park. The group met at a pavilion inside Gladwin City Park and then lined up for a march displaying solidarity, including...
Hundreds of people gathered Monday in front of the Midland County Courthouse for a "Reproductive Freedom Rally" and petition signing. At the back of the crowd sat 73-year-old Sharon Hale, sporting a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-shirt. With neuropathy in...
When Terressa Carson received a call from her husband to inform her that their white 2009 Ford Focus was stolen, she thought he was joking. He wasn’t. The car was gone, as well as Carson's walker, medical papers, permanent handicapped sticker and her husband’s wallet with a recent bank withdrawal.
With temperatures now often topping 90 degrees, it's a busy time for a local Midland ice cream store that provides locally made dairy treats. Great Lakes Ice Cream Company, at 901 E. Ashman St., has been churning its own...
BIG RAPIDS — Unique cars and trucks came to downtown Big Rapids for the annual Car Fest on Saturday, June 25. Over 40 cars and trucks stretched down North Michigan Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, giving attendees the chance to see cars ranging from the early 1920s to the 2020s.
The Women of Michigan Action Network will hold a reproductive rights demonstration Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in front of the Midland County Courthouse. This is the first public and collective rally planned after The Supreme Court's...
BIG RAPIDS — No injuries were reported due to a house fire that shut down State Street in Big Rapids for several hours Friday evening, according to Mecosta County Emergency Management. About 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, authorities from four departments responded to a house fire near Mancino's between...
A 42-year-old New Haven man was arrested Saturday after a Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy clocked the man riding a motorcycle at speeds over 115 mph. A deputy clocked the man riding at a speed of 103 mph on M-46 and then initiated a pursuit, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.
Investigators with the Michigan State Police are looking into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 57-year-old man in Tuscola County. According to a press release from the MSP Caro post, troopers were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Livermore and English roads in Tuscola County’s Koylton Township around 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
