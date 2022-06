Authorities have identified the three teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brimfield over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of a crash in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over in the woods, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO