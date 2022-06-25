ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

It’s time for a nation Independent Party to rise up | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckPF8_0gLngPkE00
Will an Independent Party ever rival the Democrats and Republicans? [ SHARON DOMINICK | iStockphoto.com ]

Independent party

GOP may win midterms, but it can’t hang on to power | June 23

Jonah Goldberg’s column brings light to the fact that “more Americans identify as independent (42%) than as Republicans (28%) or Democrats (28%),” and “60% of voters now want a new major party to provide an alternative.”

An Independent Party should be and could be every bit as viable and credible as either of the more formally recognized Republican and Democrat parties. There has never been a better time to establish a strong and well organized third party of independents, committed to offering a presidential candidate with more reasoned, measured and moderate leadership, more focused on country than self. I think voters are clamoring for a more tempered, sensible approach to governance.

I have been a registered Republican for over 50 years, but the Republican Party today is not the one I signed on for. Today’s Republican and Democratic parties seem to be the parties of extremists.

An Independent Party candidate would have independence of thought, have a genuine commitment to making America a better place for all who live here, and not be intimidated by political pressure to tow the party line or kowtow to big money special interest political donors. I am confident those individuals are out there.

If ever there was a critical and opportune time it is now.

Dave Loeffert, Dunedin

Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion | June 24

Today is a sad day with the overturning of Roe vs, Wade. There will be backroom abortions. Who is going to take care of patients who have botched abortions? There will be unwanted children. Who will raise them so that they become productive citizens? The answer is you and me.

Marilyn S. Warner, Clearwater

Dear “pro-life” friends

I understand that many of you relish this day. You succeeded in turning the law of our land upside down. The irony is that Roe v Wade did not have to be overturned for you to exercise your personal beliefs. If you do not believe that abortion was acceptable due to religious, family, community or personal beliefs, you have always been free not to have one. The problem with your line of reasoning is that you wish to impose your religious, family, community or personal beliefs on others. In other words, your freedom remains, as always, not to have an abortion. Yet, for reasons that I cannot comprehend, your beliefs now constitutionally outweigh my beliefs about freedom. The freedom to choose. The freedom for individuals to decide what is best for themselves rather than what the “government” decides is best.

John Avery, St. Pete Beach

Prohibition doesn’t work

This decision was dumb. Can’t we ever learn from Prohibition and the failed war on drugs, that making something illegal just drives it underground, and encourages criminals?

Derek Lewis, St Petersburg

Worse to come

Pain and regret are coming, but violence has already arrived | June 23

Columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. writes of the peril of political violence that can occur on either side of the political aisle, while making it clear that one party is actually embracing it as a winning strategy.

With representatives like Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, threatened with death for merely doing an honest job, the use of violence as political theater has become grotesque. This is a national emergency that is not being adequately addressed and will soon explode. With the former president as cheerleader, it seems our democratic republic has reached its demise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0gLngPkE00

William Falcone, Brandon

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tarpon Springs commissioners show their ‘obvious prejudices and insecurities’ | Letters

Pinellas officials object to plan’s wording | June 22. These two Tarpon Springs City Commissioners Michael Eisner and Craig Lunt are perfect examples of a species that gets itself elected with an absolutely wrong notion of an elected representative’s duty to voters. We vote for people to represent the best interests of all the people, not just their own camp, or their own ridiculous prejudices and wants. You didn’t win a contest putting your weird stew of personal preferences and personality quirks and prejudices alone at the top of some heap. The fact that you bridle at and resist the reality of a preponderance of death and injury to pedestrians in disadvantaged areas is proof you don’t understand the limits of your ambit in office. Face facts, and put aside your actual obvious prejudices and insecurities that have nothing to do with, and are in fact now obviously contrary to, the public’s best interests. Do your job as it’s supposed to be done. You weren’t elected for your personal charm or good looks. Review the oath you swore, and do your job.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Derek Lewis
Person
Jonah Goldberg
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Party#Election#Letters#Gop#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#The Republican Party#Democratic
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney sends instructions to Wyoming Democrats on how to switch parties

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is sending mailers to Wyoming Democrats with instructions on how to switch their political parties ahead of the state's primary in August. News of the mailers comes as Cheney faces a tough primary challenge by Harriet Hageman, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while the incumbent helps lead a summer slate of hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy