VILLAGE OF MECOSTA — Music on the River is set to kick off 2022 with a car show and an Elvis tribute on Friday. For over 20 years, the Music on the River summer series has given residents of Mecosta and the surrounding area a chance to listen to a variety of bands. This year, fans get to begin the season with a tribute to Elvis Presley from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Bromley Park.

MECOSTA, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO