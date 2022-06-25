Midland's DAR donates to first-year Meridian teacher

SAGINAW, MI— Jenna O’Driscoll says she’s only been principal of Merrill Park Elementary School for a little over a year now, so people congratulating her on her recent Milken Award has been a tad awkward. Being very appreciative, O’Driscoll says she has heard from many of her...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gladwin area residents gathered for a Pride March and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community at the Gladwin City Park. The group met at a pavilion inside Gladwin City Park and then lined up for a march displaying solidarity, including...
VILLAGE OF MECOSTA — Music on the River is set to kick off 2022 with a car show and an Elvis tribute on Friday. For over 20 years, the Music on the River summer series has given residents of Mecosta and the surrounding area a chance to listen to a variety of bands. This year, fans get to begin the season with a tribute to Elvis Presley from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Bromley Park.
Hundreds of people join in chants during a rally in support of reproductive rights in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade Monday, June 27, 2022 in front of the Midland County Courthouse.
SAGINAW, MI — After years of planning and work, state and local authorities are putting the final touches on a 334-acre riverside park within walking distance of the downtown district here. Officials hope to open the site — known as Saginaw River Headwaters Rec Area — to the public...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A shooting on Columbus Avenue in Bay City on Sunday has left the business community in disbelief. “I was shocked and I was worried for everyone around here,” said Amy Arnold, bartender at Bell Bar. The shooting, which killed 34-year-old Cortez Owens, happened in...
BAY CITY, MI - The days are long and warm as we get closer to the Fourth of July and that can only mean one thing in Bay City - it’s time for the annual Bay City Fireworks Festival. The festival will be held on June 30 and July...
One of the three suspects in the fatal shooting of a Saginaw man on Father’s Day was himself gunned down in the parking lot of a Bay City business Sunday afternoon. Police confirmed Cortez Owens was the man shot multiple times about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot between D’Angelo’s pizzeria and Tuthill Brothers Food Market in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue. Owens had been getting pizza with a woman and her 12-year-old child when someone approached them and opened fire. The woman and her child were not harmed. Owens, who was 34, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a local hospital.
FLINT, MI – A trial begins Tuesday for four people charged with resisting arrest in connection with their protests at a Flint abortion clinic in June 2019, just days after a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court which overruled Roe V. Wade and contended that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
FLINT, MI -- Movies Under the Stars is returning to Flint for its ninth summer in a row. The popular outdoor movie event, hosted by Communities First, Inc., will host three different family-friendly films this year. Located on the back lawn of Flint City Hall, at 1101 S Saginaw, each...
CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio mother, whose child took THC gummies to Egerton Elementary School sending multiple students to the hospital, will not be charged with a felony, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. Melinda Gatica accepted a plea deal after she was facing second degree child abuse...
FREELAND, MI – Mike Wenglilowski isn’t as good as he once was, but he’s better than he used to be. Wenglikowski, 41, joined elite Saginaw District Golf Tournament company Sunday, claiming his third consecutive District title at Apple Mountain in Freeland. He also owns three Bay County...
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Cruz Thru Mexican Kitchen is celebrating its grand opening this weekend with food, music and prizes. The grand opening event at Cruz Thru Mexican Kitchen, 2525 E. Genesee Ave., is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The restaurant, known for its menudo and award-winning tamales, first opened in May.
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A theft of catalytic converters caused transportation services from the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) to be temporarily suspended. SATA announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon that catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over the weekend. They said that they plan on going week to week and will inform customers regularly on any changes.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay on Sunday, June 26. The 56-year-old man and another person were in a vessel when the man went into the water and did not resurface, the Coast Guard said, adding the other person jumped into the water as well but was pulled to safety.
BIG RAPIDS — Unique cars and trucks came to downtown Big Rapids for the annual Car Fest on Saturday, June 25. Over 40 cars and trucks stretched down North Michigan Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, giving attendees the chance to see cars ranging from the early 1920s to the 2020s.
