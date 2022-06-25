Jason Kokrak Gets Disqualified At Travelers Championship

Disqualifications in golf are quite rare. However, at the Travelers Championship on Friday, one PGA Tour player was subsequently "disqualified after failing to record a score on his final hole (No. 9) in the second round" and "subsequently failing to return a scorecard."

Originally, it was believed that Jason Kokrak had gotten into his car and driven off, but it was later confirmed, by one source, that the American and his playing partners didn’t realise the ball had flown out of bounds and, that by the time he could figure out where to drop, the group behind was waiting.

Because Kokrak was in a position where he was going to miss the cut anyway, plus he didn't want to hold them up for longer, he consequently picked up and DQ'd

Under Rule 14.6 , if your ball is definitely out of bounds, you must play another ball from where you last played under penalty of stroke and distance, whether from the tee or fairway. So if it was your tee-shot that had gone OOB, you would now be playing three off the tee.

The American had carded a 67 in the first round, but was four over in the second following his second double bogey of the day. After crushing his drive 327 yards at the 9th, his last hole, he had only 43 yards to the flag. From there, Kokrak proceeded to strike his approach over the green and across a road, into the out of bounds area.

Kokrak, who has been reportedly linked to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series , hasn't yet commented on the DQ, as of writing. There has not yet been any official confirmation of him moving on to LIV either.

