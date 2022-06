BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids Department of Public Safety issued a warning Friday morning to lock vehicles after receiving several larceny from a vehicle calls. "We would like to remind you to remove any valuables from your vehicle," the department posted on its Facebook page. "Money, purses, wallets, computers, vape pens, keys ... the list goes on and on. All of these items can be tempting for sticky fingered thieves to enter you vehicle uninvited."

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO