Randy Orton has been off TV for weeks now, but The Viper was recently spotted in St. Charles, Missouri sporting a new clean shaven look which can be seen below. Randy Orton last competed on the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown when RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Following the match Riddle appeared on Raw and noted that he’s not sure if RK-Bro will ever team up again.

