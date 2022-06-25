ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Far southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of central and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Gila FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and north central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In north central Arizona, Coconino. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the advisory area. However, between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon, leading to localized flooding. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Tonto Creek, Rye Creek, Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, East Verde River, Walnut Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Haigler Creek, Hunter Creek, Gisela, Jakes Corner, Round Valley, Rye, Oxbow Estates, Fort Apache Reservation, Alderwood Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Bear Flat, Reynolds Creek Group Campground, Christopher Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Sharp Creek Campground, Rim Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Deer Creek and Airplane Flat Campground. - This includes the following swimming holes Tonto Creek Waterfalls. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 284 and 311. State Route 188 between mile markers 271 and 276. State Route 260 between mile markers 263 and 266...and between mile markers 271 and 273...and between mile markers 275 and 284. State Route 87 southbound between mile markers 241 and 250. State Route 87 between mile markers 235 and 250. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Indices#Heat Index
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Summers, northeastern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lerona, or near Athens, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hinton Athens Pipestem Camp Creek Red Sulphur Spring Buck and Elgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERCER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Bratt to 5 miles northwest of Flomaton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atmore, Century, Flomaton, Jay, Pollard and Bratt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 05:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:09:00 Expires: 2022-06-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the coast of San Juan and Vicinity in Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST on Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas North central Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of McFaddin, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quintana. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 662 and 666. US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 618. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Monroe, central Baldwin, Escambia Alabama, southern Conecuh, southern Covington, northern Okaloosa, northeastern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Florida Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1215 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stapleton to 3 miles northeast of McCullough to 11 miles east of Riverview to 4 miles southeast of Laurel Hill. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, Florala, Flomaton, Frisco City, Loxley, McCullough, Stapleton, East Brewton, Uriah, Castleberry, Excel, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Repton, Pollard, Riverview, I65 And CR 1 and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hensley Island, or 19 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... White Hall England... Redfield Altheimer... Warbritton Pine Bluff Arsenal... Hensley Island Wabbaseka... Sherrill Tucker... Gethsemane Pastoria... Bredlow Corner Wright... Lock and Dam 5 Park Tar Camp Park... Ferda Dexter HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Elfin Cove, Klawock, Craig, and Ketchikan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog has developed along the outer coast and southern Clarence Strait this morning. Similar to Monday morning, the marine fog and low clouds will lift or back off the coast through mid morning Tuesday.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range. This includes the Black Fire burn scar. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain fell over much of this area Monday. Many creeks/arroyos have been running full at times. Moderate to heavy rain is possible again this afternoon and tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy