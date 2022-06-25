ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland's DAR donates to first-year Meridian teacher

By Midland Daily News
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe John Alden Chapter of Daughters of the American...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Flint Twp. bakery to donate portion of cookie sales to Planned Parenthood

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A local bakery plans to donate a portion of its cookie sales to Planned Parenthood after the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. We'reDough located at 4215 Miller Rd. will be selling red, white and blue cookies (strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry) all summer long.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Fenton Family in Need of Gas Help to Treat 16 Year Old’s Cancer

Skyrocketing gas prices are impacting all of us but for one local family, the daily commute to Ann for their daughter's cancer treatment is especially painful. The Sergent family from Fenton was given terrifying news in February, learning that 16-year-old Keegan has a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. Ever...
FENTON, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Avoiding gender discussion is "detrimental" to transgender mental health, says school psychologist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gender and sex education are topics widely-debated among parents, students and community members in Midland. Rachel Crandall-Crocker is the founder of Transgender Michigan, the first organization in the nation to offer a trans help line. When she was a child, she said support resources for trans people, like her, were non-existent.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland, MI
Alden, MI
Michigan Society
Midland, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Hundreds gather at Reproductive Freedom Rally in Midland

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hundreds of people gathered Monday in front of the Midland County Courthouse for a "Reproductive Freedom Rally" and petition signing. At the back of the crowd sat 73-year-old Sharon Hale, sporting a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-shirt. With neuropathy in...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Deadly Bay City shooting leaves business community in disbelief

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A shooting on Columbus Avenue in Bay City on Sunday has left the business community in disbelief. “I was shocked and I was worried for everyone around here,” said Amy Arnold, bartender at Bell Bar. The shooting, which killed 34-year-old Cortez Owens, happened in...
BAY CITY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Catalytic converter thefts shut down a county's buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A dial-a-ride bus service in a Michigan county has been suspended after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle's exhaust system. They're sought by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals. The thefts occurred last weekend at buses...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Thief takes handicapped woman's car in Gladwin

When Terressa Carson received a call from her husband to inform her that their white 2009 Ford Focus was stolen, she thought he was joking. He wasn’t. The car was gone, as well as Carson's walker, medical papers, permanent handicapped sticker and her husband’s wallet with a recent bank withdrawal.
GLADWIN, MI
MLive

Ninth year of Movies Under the Stars in Flint begins this week

FLINT, MI -- Movies Under the Stars is returning to Flint for its ninth summer in a row. The popular outdoor movie event, hosted by Communities First, Inc., will host three different family-friendly films this year. Located on the back lawn of Flint City Hall, at 1101 S Saginaw, each...
FLINT, MI

