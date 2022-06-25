Midland's DAR donates to first-year Meridian teacher

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A local bakery plans to donate a portion of its cookie sales to Planned Parenthood after the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. We'reDough located at 4215 Miller Rd. will be selling red, white and blue cookies (strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry) all summer long.
Skyrocketing gas prices are impacting all of us but for one local family, the daily commute to Ann for their daughter's cancer treatment is especially painful. The Sergent family from Fenton was given terrifying news in February, learning that 16-year-old Keegan has a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. Ever...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gender and sex education are topics widely-debated among parents, students and community members in Midland. Rachel Crandall-Crocker is the founder of Transgender Michigan, the first organization in the nation to offer a trans help line. When she was a child, she said support resources for trans people, like her, were non-existent.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Hundreds of people gathered Monday in front of the Midland County Courthouse for a "Reproductive Freedom Rally" and petition signing. At the back of the crowd sat 73-year-old Sharon Hale, sporting a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-shirt. With neuropathy in...
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Hundreds of people join in chants during a rally in support of reproductive rights in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade Monday, June 27, 2022 in front of the Midland County Courthouse.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 71-year-old woman cried tears of joy after discovering she won $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery online game. The Tuscola County resident won her prize in the Vegas Cash Drop game and recently claimed her winnings at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. The lucky winner,...
SAGINAW, MI — After years of planning and work, state and local authorities are putting the final touches on a 334-acre riverside park within walking distance of the downtown district here. Officials hope to open the site — known as Saginaw River Headwaters Rec Area — to the public...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A shooting on Columbus Avenue in Bay City on Sunday has left the business community in disbelief. “I was shocked and I was worried for everyone around here,” said Amy Arnold, bartender at Bell Bar. The shooting, which killed 34-year-old Cortez Owens, happened in...
BAY CITY, MI - The days are long and warm as we get closer to the Fourth of July and that can only mean one thing in Bay City - it’s time for the annual Bay City Fireworks Festival. The festival will be held on June 30 and July...
Bayne’s Apple Valley Farm, a fall destination known for doughnuts, caramel apples and pies aims to become a regional destination as it expands its tap house offerings two years after launching its hard cider project. The seasonal apple orchard and family-owned bakery, cafe and gift shop, located at 5395...
OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A dial-a-ride bus service in a Michigan county has been suspended after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle's exhaust system. They're sought by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals. The thefts occurred last weekend at buses...
You know the song “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert? I got to have that experience recently when I drove by my grandma’s old house in Swartz Creek, outside Flint. My family moved around a lot growing up, but until my senior year of high...
When Terressa Carson received a call from her husband to inform her that their white 2009 Ford Focus was stolen, she thought he was joking. He wasn’t. The car was gone, as well as Carson's walker, medical papers, permanent handicapped sticker and her husband’s wallet with a recent bank withdrawal.
FLINT, MI – A trial begins Tuesday for four people charged with resisting arrest in connection with their protests at a Flint abortion clinic in June 2019, just days after a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court which overruled Roe V. Wade and contended that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
FLINT, MI -- Movies Under the Stars is returning to Flint for its ninth summer in a row. The popular outdoor movie event, hosted by Communities First, Inc., will host three different family-friendly films this year. Located on the back lawn of Flint City Hall, at 1101 S Saginaw, each...
