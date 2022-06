NEW YORK — Republican U.S. Rep. and nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin’s campaign said he was the target of an antisemitic death threat. A swastika was spray-painted with the number 187 on a Zeldin campaign sign in Huntington. The number refers to murder in the California penal code and is often understood as a death threat.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO