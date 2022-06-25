SARAH HOWARD: Fourth of July kickoff party set for Thursday

It has been well over two years since the Traverse City icon and Good Will Ambassador, the Tall Ship Madeline,gracefully sailed over West Grand Traverse Bay’s waters and beyond. The 55-foot ship, with a sparred length of 92 feet, was built between 1985 and 1990 by more than 165 Maritime Heritage Alliance (MHA) volunteers who gave over 40,000 hours to build the schooner, a replica of an 1840s commercial vessel that once sailed our local waters.

