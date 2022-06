The Greenville City Council swore in its first female city attorney when confirming interim city attorney Leigh B. Paoletti to a permanent post at council’s June 27 meeting. Paoletti has been interim city attorney since Jan. 15, 2022. She was appointed by and reports to City Council and provides legal advice and representation on a wide range of issues to the mayor and City Council, the city’s various boards and commissions, the city manager, and other city officials and employees.

