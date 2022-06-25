The moment a woman was saved from rushing flood waters in China

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
A whole baby woolly mammoth has been found frozen in the permafrost of north-western Canada - the first such discovery in North America. The mummified ice age mammoth is thought to be more than 30,000 years old. It was found by gold miners in Yukon's Klondike region on Tuesday. The...
The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
Firefighters have warned about the risks of sunshine on reflective items after a magnifying glass set a cardboard box alight. The commercial property fire earlier in June caused minor damage, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said. The magnifying glass had been left on a window sill in direct...
A woman has been found dead at the scene of a major gas explosion that destroyed a house in Birmingham and damaged others. "We're very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene," West Midlands Fire Service said. A man also suffered life-threatening injuries in...
Fishermen fear for their future after the deaths of thousands of crabs and lobsters off the North East's coast. Mass wash-ups were first reported in October with the government saying a natural algal bloom was to blame. Campaigners and fishermen disputed that and instead cited the dumping of dredged materials...
A leak of toxic chlorine gas at Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba has killed 13 people and injured more than 260 others, state media report. Authorities said a chemical storage container fell while being transported as a result of a crane malfunction. CCTV footage showed the container being hoisted...
We're about to close our live coverage, after 46 people were found dead in a lorry in San Antonio, Texas. Our main story will continue to be updated here. At least 16 people were found alive. Here's what the city's fire chief, Charles Hood, had to say about conditions in the lorry.
Maksym Musienko, 26, was at his job in an electronics store at the Kremenchuk shopping mall on Monday, helping customers buy air conditioners to combat the summer heat. He says there were about 100 customers in the shop at the time. "We were working. There were a lot of people...
People are asked to stay home if unwell because of suspected rises in Covid-19 cases. Health bosses in Devon and Cornwall say official data suggests between 2.2% and 2.7% of people in the counties have the virus. People are being reminded to protect themselves and others, and remember the virus...
Comments / 0