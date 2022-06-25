ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The moment a woman was saved from rushing flood waters in China

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue workers saved a woman who was trapped by rushing flood waters...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
BBC

Frozen baby mammoth discovered in Yukon excites Canada

A whole baby woolly mammoth has been found frozen in the permafrost of north-western Canada - the first such discovery in North America. The mummified ice age mammoth is thought to be more than 30,000 years old. It was found by gold miners in Yukon's Klondike region on Tuesday. The...
SCIENCE
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newcastle magnifying glass blaze sparks fire warning

Firefighters have warned about the risks of sunshine on reflective items after a magnifying glass set a cardboard box alight. The commercial property fire earlier in June caused minor damage, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said. The magnifying glass had been left on a window sill in direct...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#Guangdong Province#Accident
BBC

Birmingham explosion: Woman found dead and man seriously hurt

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a major gas explosion that destroyed a house in Birmingham and damaged others. "We're very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene," West Midlands Fire Service said. A man also suffered life-threatening injuries in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hartlepool fishermen fear for future after crab deaths

Fishermen fear for their future after the deaths of thousands of crabs and lobsters off the North East's coast. Mass wash-ups were first reported in October with the government saying a natural algal bloom was to blame. Campaigners and fishermen disputed that and instead cited the dumping of dredged materials...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Toxic gas leak at Jordan's Aqaba port kills 13, injures hundreds

A leak of toxic chlorine gas at Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba has killed 13 people and injured more than 260 others, state media report. Authorities said a chemical storage container fell while being transported as a result of a crane malfunction. CCTV footage showed the container being hoisted...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Texas lorry had no water or air con - officials

We're about to close our live coverage, after 46 people were found dead in a lorry in San Antonio, Texas. Our main story will continue to be updated here. At least 16 people were found alive. Here's what the city's fire chief, Charles Hood, had to say about conditions in the lorry.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
BBC

Rise in Covid prompts 'stay home if unwell' advice

People are asked to stay home if unwell because of suspected rises in Covid-19 cases. Health bosses in Devon and Cornwall say official data suggests between 2.2% and 2.7% of people in the counties have the virus. People are being reminded to protect themselves and others, and remember the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy