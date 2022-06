An Izard County couple has been arrested after authorities locate multiple drugs and firearms within reach of children in the home. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a writ of posession on 44-year-old Seth Anthony Johnson and 38-year-old Leeann L. Johnson when they observed, in plain view, a large quantity of marijuana plants.

