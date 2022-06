At its final meeting of the 2021-2022 school year, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board appointed Mike Bishop to its open Fayston seat until Town Meeting Day in March 2023. He was recommended to the position by the Fayston Select Board. He has lived in Fayston for approximately one and a half years and previously served on the school board in South Hero. He has two children who attend Crossett Brook Middle School. “I feel education is very important. School board member is one of the hardest jobs as a volunteer,” he said. The seat has been open since Theresa Membrino resigned from the board in May. Kim Laidlaw filled the other Fayston seat in April.

WARREN, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO