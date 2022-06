Illustration of a teddy bear with a blue bow round its neck Illustration: Hennie Haworth/The Guardian Phoenix, 10, asks: why do people like cuddly toys? Because they look funny and make us laugh They are comforting, calming and soft, so good for a hug Because they make a good pillow They don’t, but we get given them so have to put them somewhere Billy, 6, asks: why is it so difficult to find a four-leaf clover? It’s not – the idea that it is hard is a myth Because cows love to eat them, so they’re usually gobbled up first Because they’re very rare – only one in 10,000 has four leaves The four-leaf ones get picked as soon as they grow, so you have to be speedy to find one William, 9, and Sam, 6, ask: how many volts of electricity does a lemon produce? None 7/10 of a volt 2 volts 10 volts Dante, 8, asks: do seagulls wee? No Yes They do but it’s white Only if they’ve drunk a lot of water Dominik, 7, asks: why are Smurfs blue? Because the lady who coloured them in tried lots of colours and found that blue worked best So they match the sky They eat lots of blueberries Because blue is a peaceful kind of colour and Smurfs are peaceful beings Solutions 1:B - Cuddly toys can be comforting because they’re always there and are soft, so good for a hug, especially if you’re feeling worried., 2:C - Only one in every 10,000 clover plants will have four leaves, which is why it’s hard to find one. The name for white clover, the type we’re talking about, is trifolium, a Latin word that means three leaves. Clovers with four have a mutation in their make-up. Sometimes you can find more: the record is 56, found in Japan in 2009., 3:B - A single lemon can produce 7/10 of a volt of electricity if you insert a silver wire and a copper wire to form a battery. Connect the wires from two lemons and you can make about 1.5 volts – enough to power a cheap digital watch., 4:A - Unlike mammals, birds don’t wee. But seagulls do a lot of white poop. One study found birds are most likely to do it on red cars, followed by blue and black; it really depends on where you park., 5:A - Janine Culliford, who coloured in the Smurfs, said the blue “was a process of elimination. Green would have mixed them up under the foliage; yellow would make them look ill; pink, embarrassed; and if they were red, readers would think they were angry.” Scores 5 and above. 4 and above. 3 and above. 2 and above. 0 and above. 1 and above.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun , a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book .

Does your child have a question? Submit one here

• This quiz was amended on 28 June 2022 to make clear that electric voltage can be generated from lemons if two different metals are used.