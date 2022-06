BIG RAPIDS — Members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as vendors from across Michigan, gathered in Big Rapids on Sunday for the city's first Pride Festival. Live music, a beer tent, a drag show, food vendors, tarot card readings, and more were available at the event for free, which took place from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Northend Riverside Park. The event was held by Pride Big Rapids, sponsored by the city of Big Rapids, Artworks, The United Church of Big Rapids, the Ferris LGBTQ+ Resource Center and P&J's Plantiques.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO