ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Independence Village of Midland residents go 'speed-friending'

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Independence Village of Midland residents enjoyed an afternoon of making new connections at the community's first ever "speed-friending"...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Hundreds of books found in DeWitt school recycling

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are upset with the way the school district disposed of hundreds books when they were found in a school recycling dumpster over the weekend. The books that were thrown away range from old textbooks to gently used picture books. One man said while he understands that lesson plans change, […]
DEWITT, MI
Midland Daily News

5 Things: What the Midland County administrator/controller wants you to know

The County of Midland serves executive, legislative and judicial needs for its more than 84,000 residents.  Midland County Administrator/Controller Bridgette Gransden leads the executive branch of Midland County's government. She spoke with the Midland Daily News to highlight five areas of "need to know" information for residents of the County of Midland.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Government
Midland Daily News

Patrice promotes open dialog and productive conversations

On any given day you might find Erin Patrice at Live Oak Coffee Shop where she spends time meeting with people, working on her computer or just unwinding from a busy day. In 2020, she started a nonprofit called Breaking Bread Village. "I started Breaking Bread Village as a safe space for conversation," she said. "At the time many things were going on - the presidency, social justice issues, the pandemic; people were not listening to each other."
MIDLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Flint Twp. bakery to donate portion of cookie sales to Planned Parenthood

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A local bakery plans to donate a portion of its cookie sales to Planned Parenthood after the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. We'reDough located at 4215 Miller Rd. will be selling red, white and blue cookies (strawberry, vanilla, and blueberry) all summer long.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Assisted Living#Rockwell#Speed Dating#Czechoslovakia
Midland Daily News

Barley helps with dehumidifer

Editor's note: The Barley MacTavish Fund accepts letters from Midland county residents about themselves or other people, explaining why they need help and what they have tried to do about their problems. Write to Barley, care of the Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640 or call 989-839-9661. Be sure to include a daytime telephone number and email address. Names of applicants are never published.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Music on the River series set to kick off July 1

VILLAGE OF MECOSTA — Music on the River is set to kick off 2022 with a car show and an Elvis tribute on Friday. For over 20 years, the Music on the River summer series has given residents of Mecosta and the surrounding area a chance to listen to a variety of bands. This year, fans get to begin the season with a tribute to Elvis Presley from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Bromley Park.
MECOSTA, MI
Midland Daily News

Hundreds gather at Reproductive Freedom Rally in Midland

The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative is an effort coordinated by ACLU of Michigan, Michigan Voices, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan. Petitioners need to collect 425,059 signatures from registered Michigan voters to get the effort on the November 2022 ballot. As of Sunday, organizers say they already have well above that number -- over 600,000 signatures.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Midland Daily News

Alex Goodwin joins Gavin and Associates

Gavin and Associates, LLC is announcing the addition of Alex Goodwin, Registered Client Relationship Manager, to its team. Goodwin brings 4 years of financial industry experience to their dedicated and experienced staff. He recently returned to Midland, where he was raised. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University with a B.B.A. in Finance.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for July at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy