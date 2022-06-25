Independence Village of Midland residents go 'speed-friending'
Independence Village of Midland residents enjoyed an afternoon of making new connections at the community's first ever "speed-friending"...www.ourmidland.com
Independence Village of Midland residents enjoyed an afternoon of making new connections at the community's first ever "speed-friending"...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 0