ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘Everything’s so different’: Wimbledon and the future of grass-court tennis

By Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLZhl_0gLnYKmp00

Filip Krajinovic has been a professional tennis player nearly half his life. He knows himself on the tennis court as well as he knows anything else and after 14 years on the tour he was so sure grass-court tennis was not for him that he barely even tried: “Every year I find a way to skip the tournaments, just coming to Wimbledon, losing first round,” he said last week. “It’s been the last 10 years like that.”

And yet, it turns out, he was completely wrong. This year, at 30, he arrived at Queen’s for his long-awaited first main-draw match on a grass court at an ATP event, and briskly reached the final. He did not turn into a serve and volley player overnight, nor did he develop a wicked backhand slice. He simply embraced the surface for the first time.

Related: Wimbledon gets ready for a Centre Court party as change comes to SW19

The events at Queen’s were a reminder of the absurdity of the grass-court season. Most tennis players spend their lives building their games and growing on hard courts and clay, then all of a sudden they must adjust to a completely new surface with only five weeks each year to do so. “Everything’s so different on the grass,” says Britain’s Dan Evans.

Most of those early days are spent on the floor. The American Tommy Paul recalls a match in the qualifying draw at Queen’s in 2019 against Alexander Bublik, who predictably spent the afternoon peppering him with drop shots and underarm serves: “I fell, I don’t know, 10 times. I was on the ground so much. It was pretty embarrassing,” he says. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had a similar experience from his first junior Wimbledon: “I fell down like 30 times.”

Even playing on grass as a junior is a privilege that some pros don’t have. Botic van de Zandschulp, the world No 26, had never even stepped on to a grass court until Wimbledon qualifying last year. He is still just trying to mentally move on from clay: “You try to slide in corners and you try to move like you normally do on hard court and clay but it’s impossible,” he sighs.

Only a special few players truly take to grass immediately: “It was good. Everybody told me that I could play well on the grass so I was like, “OK, maybe!” says Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, of her first time on grass at a junior event in Roehampton. Then she casually shrugs. “I won Roehampton, actually.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmiO1_0gLnYKmp00
Petra Kvitova in action on the grass at Eastbourne. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

With experience on grass essential to success on the surface, many of the new generation of players have struggled to adapt. The cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 has not helped. Novak Djokovic is at his ultimate level on hard courts, but these days he is an even bigger favourite at Wimbledon. Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud have not made a Wimbledon quarter-final between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oa4NS_0gLnYKmp00
A set of tennis balls seen by Court 8 at Wimbledon. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Even now, as technology has improved and the bounces have become truer, precise serving on grass is still a dream. Serving dominance often means that, in some matches, just a few points make the difference: “The movement is a massive part, finishing your shot is a massive part, the ball is always very heavy, the Slazenger ball. They’re so quick – the games. It’s small margins and keeping mentally pretty sound throughout the whole matches,” says Evans.

Then there are the sore hamstrings, glutes and lower backs as players incessantly bend their knees to counter the skidding bounce: “You’d think that playing a long clay-court match would be the toughest on your legs, but a long grass match… I played a three-hour grass-court match last week, and I was so sore. I couldn’t believe it. I thought they were gonna be quick and easy matches,” says Paul.

Numerous British players have produced career-best results during this grass season, with Ryan Peniston, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage all beating top-10 opponents. Even British players hardly grow up on grass, but they often have their first contact with the surface at a younger age. They essentially have the biggest home advantage in the sport.

Related: Wimbledon 2022: Raducanu gets tough draw as Murray faces Duckworth opener

“I do know some of them who probably haven’t hit a ball on grass for 15 years and then go out and play really well on it,” says Boulter, who first played on the surface at an under-9 tournament in Roehampton. “But then someone else, like Harriet [Dart], she played at a club with her mum from a young age and I think it gives us the upper hand with that.”

Until 1974, Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open were all played on grass. While it was phased out in Melbourne and New York, and at times it seemed that only the tradition of Wimbledon was keeping it alive, today the grass-court swing is as strong as it has ever been since the ATP tour began in 1990. Since the addition of a week between the French Open and Wimbledon in 2016, somehow grass-court tournaments have blossomed in continental Europe.

Whether it can ever play an even more significant role in the calendar is a different question. For those charged with holding events, the costs are a big obstacle: “It is quite a lot more expensive,” says Edwin Weindorfer, tournament director in Stuttgart, a grass event. “I would say it’s probably two to three times more expensive than a clay-court tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBmly_0gLnYKmp00
Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic (left) had never won a main-draw match on grass before reaching the final at Queen’s in 2022. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

“The maintenance is a huge difference because grass is living material and you need to maintain that the whole year.”

Marcel Hunze, the tournament director at the Libema Open in the Netherlands, the first grass-court event in continental Europe, is even more specific: “For the maintenance of a grass court is at least about €25,000 (£21,450) per court, per year.”

The popular discussion point now is whether there will ever be an ATP or WTA 1000 event on grass. The ATP CEO, Andrea Gaudenzi, has spent the last few years attempting to reshape the ATP and he has spoken of his hope for one. “Yeah, why not? I think there could be a 1000 behind the ATP and a 1000 behind the WTA,” says Hunze.

Weindorfer is the CEO of Emotion Group, a tournament management company that runs grass-court events in Stuttgart, Berlin and Mallorca. He does not see it happening. “I personally believe it is very difficult given the dimension of the costs that it costs to run a 1000. If it’s a combined one, especially. Even if it’s a 1000 tournament with a 64-player draw, you will probably need 10 to 15 grass courts and a huge stadium.”

As with many issues within tennis, everyone has a different opinion about whether the grass season could and should ever take up a larger part of the calendar. “I think, at the moment, it’s a perfect swing,” says Weindorfer. “Four tournaments a week, 12 tournaments, six women’s tournaments, six men’s tournaments, then it goes into the championship. I think it’s the perfect situation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9hs9_0gLnYKmp00
Dan Evans stretches for a return during a training match against Andy Murray on Court 1. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Despite being a former Wimbledon junior champion, the mere thought of spending more time on grass is offensive to Davidovich Fokina.

“For me, one month is enough,” says the Spaniard, who reached the quarter-finals at Queen’s last week, waving his hands in protest. “When I have more time, it’s better for me than to play on hard or clay. I will show more of my game. This month on the grass is to enjoy, to have some fun, improve a lot of things of your game, and that’s it.”

As she discusses the possibility of a lengthier grass-court season, a smile spreads across Kvitova’s face: “I wish it could be longer,” she says. “Anytime I’m finishing Wimbledon, I’m like: ‘Hmm, it’s sad that we’re already finished.’ It seems like we just started and it’s already done.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Wimbledon: Most controversial outfits of all time, from Anne White to Venus Williams

Those who avidly follow the professional tennis circuit will be aware of the strict dress code imposed at the Wimbledon Championships, the biggest Grand Slam tournament of them all.The tournament – founded in 1877 – is steeped in tradition and requires participants to adhere to a number of guidelines in order to compete.However, that hasn’t stopped several players from breaking away from the dress code over the years, much to the conservative competition’s dismay.The guidelines, which were updated in 2014 with a 10-part “decree”, include ensuring that clothes are not off-white or cream, but strictly white.Furthermore, strips of colour that...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Wimbledon: Why tennis players have to wear white at the tournament

The Wimbledon Championships, the biggest fixture on the professional tennis calendar, is a tournament that is heavily embedded in tradition. Dating all the way back to 1877, one of the most distinctive features of the esteemed sporting competition is the very strict dress code imposed on the players who take part.It is a well-known fact that participants must wear all-white outfits when they walk onto the court. However, there’s more to the guidelines than simply wearing an ensemble that’s devoid of all colour.Players must be careful about the specific shade of white that they wear, as clothes that are...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

A dazzling start! Emma Raducanu, 19, stuns in a £4,000 necklace, £19,000 bracelet and £7,500 earrings from Tiffany for her Wimbledon opening match

Emma Raducanu was kitted out in Tiffany jewellery worth an estimated £30,000 today as she stepped out on court for her opening Wimbledon match. Appearing on Centre Court to successfully take on Belgian player Alison Van Uytvanck, the 19-year-old star represented the jewellery brand she has been an ambassador for since last September.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis Ball#Tennis Court#First Match#Centre Court#American
The Guardian

Serena Williams’ comeback cut short by Ons Jabeur injury at Eastbourne

Serena Williams’s comeback tournament in Eastbourne came to an end on Thursday after her doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from their doubles semi-final citing a knee injury. Jabeur slipped awkwardly in their first-round match, briefly touching her right knee, but she did not appear to be hampered by injury afterwards. It is hoped Jabeur’s retirement is merely precautionary with Wimbledon next week.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert says Carlos Alcaraz is primed for upset

A weakened draw could mean a big opportunity for Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, or a huge chance for an upstart, when the 2022 Wimbledon men's single tournament begins Monday. The top two players in the world - No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and second-ranked Alexander Zverev -- are absent from the All England Club. That means Djokovic's path to a fourth straight Wimbledon title and a 21st Grand Slam crown will be a little easier. But Nadal, who has a record 22 Grand Slam titles and has won the past two, is always a threat to win another. Djokovic has won six times in London, and Nadal took the 2008 and 2010 titles, but there is still plenty of talent in the draw. Djokovic could have to go through Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz, big-serving John Isner or two-time Wimbledon champ Andy Murray to reach the final. Nadal faces a bit of an easier road but could have to get past 2021 finalist Mario Berrettini to get there.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy