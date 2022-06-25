Hannah Brier: Swansea Harrier becomes Wales' fastest woman

In recent years, global studies have attempted to understand the contribution that energy demand reduction could make to climate mitigation efforts. Here we develop a bottom-up, whole-system framework that comprehensively estimates the potential for energy demand reduction at a country level. Replicable for other countries, our framework is applied to the case of the United Kingdom where we find that reductions in energy demand of 52% by 2050 compared with 2020 levels are possible without compromising on citizens' quality of life. This translates to annual energy demands of 40"‰GJ per person, compared with the current Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of 116"‰GJ and the global average of 55"‰GJ. Our findings show that energy demand reduction can reduce reliance on high-risk carbon dioxide removal technologies, has moderate investment requirements and allows space for ratcheting up climate ambition. We conclude that national climate policy should increasingly develop and integrate energy demand reduction measures.

