ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Hannah Brier: Swansea Harrier becomes Wales' fastest woman

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Brier became the fastest Welsh woman of all time after running a personal best in her women's 100m...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Prince Charles 'accepted a suitcase with 1m euros', report claims

The Prince of Wales accepted a suitcase containing a million euros in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, the Sunday Times has reported. The paper says this was one of three cash donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim totalling three million euros. Clarence House said donations from the sheikh...
U.K.
BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Transgender athletes: Tom Daley 'furious' about Fina ban

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
FIFA
BBC

Pembrokeshire: Detectorists' finds declared treasure

Metal detectorists have uncovered jewellery including gold and silver rings from as far back as the 12th Century in Pembrokeshire. The county's acting senior coroner Paul Bennett has now declared the five finds treasure. They include a medieval and post-medieval brooch, thimble and rings. All were found by metal detectorists,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Commonwealth Games#Athletics#Uk
The Guardian

‘The country would be better off’: senior Tories urge Boris Johnson to quit

Conservative grandees are urging Boris Johnson to quit after a historic double byelection defeat, as rebellious MPs began plotting new ways to oust him. The former Conservative leader Michael Howard was among those who demanded the prime minister stand down after the losses in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield which prompted the immediate resignation of the party’s co-chair, Oliver Dowden.
POLITICS
BBC

Did Nazi Rudolf Hess have a family link to Wales?

When Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess arrived in a small south Wales town, mystery surrounded why he was there. Some suspected it was not really him. Even today no-one really knows why he was in the UK. Historian Phil Carradice suspects Hess was sentimental about Wales because of a connection...
U.K.
The Independent

Yorkshire broadcasting institution Harry Gration dies aged 71

Former BBC regional news presenter Harry Gration has died at the age of 71.The broadcaster became a Yorkshire institution after fronting the BBC’s Look North programme between 1982 and 2020 in a career spanning more than 40 years.BBC director-general Tim Davie said Gration was “loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire”.He added: “Harry Gration MBE was an outstanding broadcaster and commentator.“He had a real connection with the public who saw him as one of their own.“He will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”"He had a real connection with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Royal Derby Hospital: Woman endures painful 17-hour A&E wait

The family of a woman left waiting for more than 17 hours in at accident and emergency department said they were "far from happy". Rebecca Smith arrived at the Royal Derby Hospital at 19:45 BST on Thursday but was not seen until about 13:00 on Friday. She then returned to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage helps unwell ball boy during opening match

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan's role with the BBC under review as diversity group slam broadcaster's 'damaging, embarrassing and unsettling' decision to stand by ex-England cricket captain after he was charged by the ECB over the Yorkshire racism scandal

Michael Vaughan’s role with the BBC is under review after the broadcaster’s diversity groups branded the decision to stand by the former England captain ‘totally inexcusable’ and ‘embarrassing’. Vaughan, 47, was one of several people charged by the ECB after the racism scandal at...
SOCIETY
BBC

Harry Gration: Tributes pour in for Ex-BBC Look North presenter

Celebrities, sports fans and politicians have led tributes to former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration following his death at the age of 71. Mr Gration joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982. He presented his last show in 2020. He had also reported for Match of...
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

Energy demand reduction options for meeting national zero-emission targets in the United Kingdom

In recent years, global studies have attempted to understand the contribution that energy demand reduction could make to climate mitigation efforts. Here we develop a bottom-up, whole-system framework that comprehensively estimates the potential for energy demand reduction at a country level. Replicable for other countries, our framework is applied to the case of the United Kingdom where we find that reductions in energy demand of 52% by 2050 compared with 2020 levels are possible without compromising on citizens' quality of life. This translates to annual energy demands of 40"‰GJ per person, compared with the current Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of 116"‰GJ and the global average of 55"‰GJ. Our findings show that energy demand reduction can reduce reliance on high-risk carbon dioxide removal technologies, has moderate investment requirements and allows space for ratcheting up climate ambition. We conclude that national climate policy should increasingly develop and integrate energy demand reduction measures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sir Cliff Richard and Richard Osman among celebrities at day one of Wimbledon

Sir Cliff Richard, Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong were among the famous faces attending Wimbledon on the first day of the tournament.Veteran musician Sir Cliff, 81, was pictured arriving on Monday dressed in a silver blazer with a red rose pinned to his lapel paired alongside a black shirt and striped tie.TV presenter and author Osman was also spotted entering the All England Club on day one to watch the start of the action.The 51-year-old was later seen in the royal box wearing a light blue blazer with a navy tie and white shirt.Meanwhile, British astronaut Tim Peake sat in...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy