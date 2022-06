HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige clarified Monday that he does not intend to veto a bill that removes the University of Hawaii as the steward of Mauna Kea. “I believe the university has done a good job in managing Mauna Kea, but I do recognize that there are some in the community that believe that it’s time for someone else to hold the master lease,” he said, during a press conference.

