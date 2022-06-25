3 Low-Calorie Snacks That Can Make You Feel Full Throughout The Day

Shutterstock

When you think of snacks, what do you picture? Maybe you imaging fattening potato chips, chocolate bars, and cheese puffs—but as anyone trying to lose weight knows, high-calorie, processed foods can take a serious toll on your body and can make it especially difficult to shed some pounds. Lucky, there are other options! That’s right: snacks don’t have to be unhealthy, and unhealthy snacks don’t have to lack flavor. When you choose the right treats to eat throughout the day, you’ll be able to feel fuller, avoid overeating later on, and reach your weight loss goals in no time.

To prove that there are tons of delicious, nutritious foods to choose from, we asked dietitian Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and author of Recipe For Survival for her top recommendations for satiating snacks. She told us popcorn, berries mixed with nuts, and chia pudding are some of the healthiest, tastiest options.

Popcorn

Who doesn't love a good bowl of popcorn?! If this salty treat is one of your favorite snacks, you're in luck; Hunnes says it's a great low-calorie option if it's prepared right (i.e., not loaded with butter at the movie theater. Sorry!). "This is a high-fiber, very low-calorie, whole-grain that you can eat cups and cups of, get tired of chewing, and then feel satiated," she raves. All of that fiber and whole grains will help you feel fuller longer throughout the day, so you're less likely to overindulge and accidentally load up on calories later. If you really want to kick things up a notch, Hunnes also recommends throwing in some peanuts "to make it a bit mores satiating." Yum!

Mixed Berries And Pistachios

If you're craving a salty and sweet combo, you don't have to reach for those fattening chocolate covered pretzels. There's a healthier solution within reach: Hunnes says mixing fruit like watermelon and berries with some delicious pistachios is a great way to get your fix and feel full. "This is a nice low-calorie treat/snack that is very satiating from the water content of the fruit and the healthy fats/protein from the pistachios," she says. We would have never thought of this combo ourselves, but now our stomachs are growling just thinking about it—we'll definitely have to give this treat a try!

Chia Pudding

If you tend to overindulge on chocolate pudding, it may be time to trade that sweet treat in for another, healthier variety: chia seed pudding. They may not taste quite the same, but with the right ingredients, chia pudding can be just as delicious, and it's certainly a much better choice if you're trying to lose weight. Hunnes says this snack is "very high in fiber and omega-3 from plants, and decent in plant-based protein." Sweet! Plus, making this snack is simple as possible: simply combine a couple of teaspoons of chia seeds with non-dairy milk, give the mixture time to thicken, and dig in!

So, there you have it: snacks don't have to be a guilty pleasure. In fact, these healthy treats can be a great way to keep your body satisfied between meals and make sure you're getting all the nutrients you need to take on whatever the day throws at you. Whether you prefer something salty, sweet, or a mix of the two, Hunnes recommendations definitely have you covered.