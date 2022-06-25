ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Drive the New York State Thruway? Construction Coming Soon to Kingston Area

By CJ McIntyre
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $9.6 million improvement project will start on I-87 between Saugerties and Kingston. According to the New York State Thruway Authority, the major infrastructure project will affect drivers on the thruway for a seven-mile stretch of the heavily traveled road. The project will start at mile marker 100.8, which is located...

