Monkeypox outbreak in U.S. is bigger than the CDC reports. Testing is 'abysmal'

By Michaeleen Doucleff
 3 days ago
On June 13, a man in New York began to feel ill. "He starts to experience swollen lymph nodes and rectal discomfort," says epidemiologist Keletso Makofane, who's at Harvard University. The man suspects he might have monkeypox. He's a scientist, and knowledgeable about the signs and symptoms, Makofane says....

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

